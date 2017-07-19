Hocaefendi 'Darbeyi ulusalcı laik bir kesim yapmış olabilir' mi dedi?

Hocaefendi'nin sözleri Cumhuriyet gazetesi dahil bazı basın yayın organlarında "Fetullah Gülen: 15 Temmuz'u ulusalcı laik bir kesim yapmış olabilir" şeklinde haberleştirildi. Ancak çeviri hatalıydı.

İşte Gülen'in o röportajdaki sözleri:

Türkçe:





Soru: Geçen yıl 15 Temmuz'da Erdoğan'a yapılan basarisiz darbe teşebbüsünün arkasında olmakla suçlanıyorsunuz. Darbeden gerçekten kim sorumlu?





Cevap: Darbe teşebbüsünü o gece kınadım ve yapılan suçlamayı açık ve net bir dille reddettim. Ancak Cumhurbaşkanı Erdogan herhangi bir soruşturma yapılmadan beni suçlamaya başladı. Bu ne temel dini prensiplerle ne de evrensel hukuk prensipleriyle tevil edilemez. Daha ortada bir soruşturma bile yokken nasıl bir insana atf-i cürümde bulunursunuz?





Ben şu veya bu kişinin veya grubun bu girişimi planladığını iddia edebilecek durumda değilim. Ancak bir takım yorumcular, bazı ulusalcı komutanların esasen askeri bir darbe olmayan ama askeri darbe gibi görünen bir şey organize etmiş olabileceğini dillendirdiler. Bunu yapmakla benimle irtibatlandırdıkları askerleri ordudan temizlemek, askerin millet nezdinde itibarini zedeleyerek Erdoğan’ın asker üzerinde elini güçlendirmesine zemin hazırlamayı hedeflediklerini iddia ettiler ki kanaatimce bu diğer iddialara nazaran daha makul. Ancak tekrar edeyim, elde açık delil olmadan herhangi bir kimseyi suçlamaktan Allah’a sığınırım. Ben daha o günlerde Cumhurbaşkanı’na çağrı yaptım, uluslararası bir heyet teşekkül etsin, hadiseyi tepeden tırnağa araştırsınlar ve şayet beni suçlu bulurlarsa kendi biletimi alıp Türkiye'ye döneceğim dedim. Ama buna bir cevab-u sevap verilmedi.





İngilizce





Question: You've been accused of being behind a failed coup against Erdogan on July 15 last year. Who is really responsible for the coup?





Response: I have condemned the coup attempt on that very night and denied any involvement. But President Erdogan, without any investigation, began accusing me. This is wrong both from an Islamic perspective and from the perspective of universal principles of justice. How can you accuse someone with a gross crime without any investigation?





I am not in a position to claim that this or that person or group staged that attempt. But observers and commentators are suggesting that a group of ultranationalist commanders might have organized something that gave the appearance of a coup but was not a real coup. It was designed to help purge the military of people allegedly sympathetic to me, and in the process diminish the credibility of the military in the eyes of the public and help Erdogan strengthen his hand over the military. I think this explanation makes more sense than other theories. But again, I seek refuge from God from accusing anybody without clear evidence. I invited Erdogan to allow for an international investigation into the event and I pledged that if they found me guilty I would buy my own ticket and return to Turkey. But he did not respond to my challenge.





Bu Mısır’da yayınlanan El-Yevm 7'nin kendi sosyal medya hesabından paylaştığı metin:

















