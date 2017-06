FLAŞ... ABD yeni tutuklama listesi yayınladı

Aşağıda videoda bu kişilerin resimleri görülüyor. Resimlerin 16 Mayıs günü Türk Büyükelçilik Rezidansı önündeki kavgadan alındığı anlaşılıyor.

Perşembe günkü basın toplantısında aşağıda ismi bulunan Erdoğan’ın 12 koruması hakkındaki suçlamalar ile birlikte yakalama kararı çıkmıştı.





*Turgut Akar, a Turkish security official, charged with misdemeanor Assault or Threatened Assault in a Menacing Manner





*Ismail Dalkiran, a Turkish security official, charged with misdemeanor Assault or Threatened Assault in a Menacing Manner





*Servet Erkan, a Turkish security official, charged with felony Assault with Significant Bodily Injury and misdemeanor Assault or Threatened Assault in a Menacing Manner





*Tugay Erkan, a Turkish security official, charged with felony Assault with Significant Bodily Injury and misdemeanor Assault or Threatened Assault in a Menacing Manner





*Ahmet Karabay, a Turkish security official, charged with misdemeanor Assault or Threatened Assault in a Menacing Manner





*Feride Kayasan, a Turkish security official, charged with misdemeanor Assault or Threatened Assault in a Menacing Manner





*Lutfu Kutluca, a Turkish security official, charged with misdemeanor Assault or Threatened Assault in a Menacing Manner





*Mustafa Murat Sumercan, a Turkish security official, charged with felony Assault with Significant Bodily Injury and misdemeanor Assault or Threatened Assault in a Menacing Manner





*Gokhan Yildirim, a Turkish security official, charged with felony Assault with Significant Bodily Injury





*Ismail Ergunduz, a Turkish security official, charged with felony Assault with Significant Bodily Injury and misdemeanor Assault or Threatened Assault in a Menacing Manner





*Mehmet Sarman, a Turkish security official, charged with felony Aggravated Assault and misdemeanor Assault or Threatened Assault in a Menacing Manner





*Hamza Yurteri, a Turkish security official, charged with felony Aggravated Assault and misdemeanor Assault or Threatened Assault in a Menacing Manner





*Mahmut Sami Ellialti, charged with felony Aggravated Assault and felony Assault with Significant Bodily Injury





*Ahmet Cengizham Dereci, charged with felony Assault with Significant Bodily Injury and misdemeanor Assault or Threatened Assault in a Menacing Manner