Amnesty International'dan Malezya'ya 'acil eylem' çağrısı

AMNESTY INTERNATİONAL’DAN MALEZYA’YA ‘ACİL EYLEM’ ÇAĞRISI





Malezyalı yetkilileri taraf oldukları uluslararası insan hakları sözleşmesinden doğan yükümlülüklerini yerine getirmeye davet eden Ammesty, çağrısında tutuklu Turgay Karaman (Türk okulu müdürü), İsmet Özçelik (akademisyen) ve işadamı İhsan Aslan’ın Türkiye’ye gönderilmeleri durumunda işkence, kötü muamele ve ciddi insan hakları ihlalleri riski ile karşı karşıya kalacaklarını vurguladı.















Amnesty Intrenational’ın, ‘individuals at risk’ (bireyler tehlikede) acil eylem (urgent action) çağrısında, irtibat adreslerini vererek Malezyalı yetkililere İngilizce veya kendi ana dilinizde e-mail, e-posta ya da telefonla ulaşılması istendi.





Malezya Başbakanlığı – Fax: +603 8888 3444









Malezya Başsavcısı Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali – Fax: +603 8890 5670 – eMail: [email protected]









ÖRNEK EMAİL





LETTER TO MALAYSIAN





AuthoritiesSubject: About the detention of three Turkish men in Malaysia









Dear Home Minister,





I am very concerned about the developments in Malaysia especially in regards to Human Rights abuses..As a very concerned human rights activist I urge you, and the Malaysian authorities to comply with your obligations under international human rights law. Please do not to deport, extradite or otherwise return Turgay Karaman, Ismet Ozcelik and Ihsan Aslan or any other person to a country where they would be at risk of torture, other ill-treatment or other serious human rights violations.I am extremely concerned about the way in which they were detained, the lack of clarity about allegations and the lack of transparency about them.





Please grant all three of the men immediate access to their lawyers, family visits and an independent court.I should remind you that in all proceedings related to offences the most rigorous internationally recognised standards for fair trial should be respected.





Needless to say that I will be watching the process and campaign for their rights as far as their case goes.





Yours sincerely,